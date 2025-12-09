Poll worker accused of voting for ‘three or four other people’ during Dec. 2 runoff

ATLANTA — A big investigation is unfolding in Fulton County after a poll worker is accused of election fraud.

It happened at Dobbs Elementary School during the runoff elections in Fulton County on Dec. 2.

The poll worker is accused of voting, not once, but four times.

“There was a worker who had voted for herself but also voted for three or four other people,” Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts.

Fulton County leaders are crediting another poll worker who saw what happened and said something.

“Our process worked, and that’s what I want to reassure the public, and elections are open, they’re fair, and they’re transparent here in Fulton County, Georgia,” Pitts told Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi.

The poll worker was escorted out by police that day and is no longer with Fulton County elections.

Fulton County police and the Secretary of State’s Office are conducting a “full-scale investigation.”

Until that investigation is finished, they are releasing few details, including the name of the poll worker who could face criminal charges.

“This is probably a felony,” Pitts said.

In a statement, Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said, “These allegations are a serious breach of the public trust placed in poll officials,” while commending Fulton County for “jumping on this issue.”

Fulton County conducted a recount of all the runoff races and is now looking into other elections the accused poll worker took part in. So far, the county says at no extra cost to taxpayers.

“You don’t screw around with elections. And you certainly don’t screw around with elections in Fulton County, Georgia,” Pitts said.

State and local leaders said they want this poll worker prosecuted to the fullest extent.

We reached out to Fulton County police to get a timeline and update on the investigation. We are still waiting to hear back.

