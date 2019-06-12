Police seek information on hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead last month

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help for information on a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead last month.
The accident happened May 13 at the intersection of Roswell Road and Ivy Chase Way in front of nightclub Johnny's Hideaway.
Robert Bowden, 31, was killed.
On Wednesday, police held a news conference asking for anyone with information on who may have hit Bowden to come forward. Bowden's mother also spoke out about the death of her son.
