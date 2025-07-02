Police seek ID of Atlanta home invasion suspect

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department said Wednesday they need help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery and home invasion.

Police shared images of the suspect, described as a male who was wearing a ski mask at the time of the crime in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said they responded to a woman’s apartment in the 500 block off Well Street at 3:38 a.m. Sunday.

There, the woman said a suspect forced his way into her apartment when she returned home, zip-tying her hands and ankles.

He took jewelry and a camera from the victim’s home and left, police said.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Well Street suspect A second image was released of a suspect in a Well Street home invasion.

