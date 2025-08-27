Police searching for suspects accused of shooting man riding MARTA train

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance photos of two people they believe to have been involved in a shooting last month.

Investigators say a man was riding in a southbound train heading for the Buckhead station on July 26 when he was grazed in the buttocks with a bullet.

They are now asking for help identifying the people believed to have been involved.

The photos show a man wearing a black shirt with the word “raw” on it, stone-wash jeans and slides. The second suspect, a woman, was wearing a black jacket, black pants and dark-colored slides.

Police say both of them boarded the train at the MARTA West End Station.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows them or knows where they may be should call Crimestoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

