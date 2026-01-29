Police searching for suspect nearly 7 years after 5 shot, 1 killed

ATLANTA — Almost seven years after a fight led to five people being shot and one of them dying, police are still searching for the suspected gunman.

On Thursday, Atlanta police alerted the public to be on the lookout for Ashton Reed, now 28.

They say Reed is wanted for the March 2019 murder of Tyriq Livatt, 27. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

After the shooting, Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was live outside Grady Memorial Hospital during Channel 2 Action News This Morning, where the victims had been taken.

Police say two groups began fighting at the Hidden Village apartments on Landrum Drive.

“About an hour later, the fighting began again and multiple rounds were fired,” Capt. Ricardo Vazquez told Channel 2 Action News at the time.

When officers arrived, they found five people who had been shot, including Livatt.

Livatt did not survive his injuries. One victim was taken to the hospital. The other three victims drove off, but stopped at a gas station a few miles away looking for help.

Anyone who knows where Reed may be should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

