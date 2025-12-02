Police searching for person of interest in teen’s shooting death at shopping center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a shopping center over the weekend.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a shopping center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday afternoon. His identity has not been released.

Police say the teenager had been shopping at the stores there before the shooting.

Details on the motive for the shooting have not been released.

Investigators have now released a photo of someone they are calling a person of interest.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, where they could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

