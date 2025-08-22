Police searching for man who held Atlanta phone store employee at gunpoint

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a cellphone store.

Officers say a masked suspect walked into the Metro PCS store on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. just after 12:30 p.m. on July 17.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say he pulled out a gun and forced the woman working at the store into the back room, where he stole seven iPhones.

He also demanded the employee’s cellphone and cash from the register.

That’s when they say he ran away.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect is described as being five feet, nine inches tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone who knows who he is or could help investigators should reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-5477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group