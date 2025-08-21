‘That’s scary’: Cobb neighborhood on edge after home invasion

MABLETON, Ga. — A home invasion at The Pynes apartment complex in Cobb County has left residents on edge.

A man was bound with tape and held at gunpoint just after 1 a.m. on a Sunday. Police identified Dennis Smith as a suspect in the crime.

Smith, a convicted felon, allegedly tied up the victim while an accomplice held him at gunpoint, stealing several bags of clothes, a gaming device, a cellphone and items that belong to someone else in the home, according to the warrant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“That’s scary. That’s really scary. I live by myself,” said Roger Shockley, a resident of the complex, told Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

“I’m disappointed that the apartment complex haven’t let us know about it. That’s very disappointing,” he added.

Smith is now facing a long list of charges, including false imprisonment.

A number of other neighbors who don’t want to be identified told Newell management didn’t send them anything about what happened.

Shockley, who has lived in the complex for some time, noted, “In the time that I’ve been here I’ve never witnessed heard or anything about type of violent crime like a home invasion.”

Newell called and emailed the apartment complex but haven’t heard back yet.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group