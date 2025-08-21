Man filmed up women’s skirts at Walmart, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a history of arrests for recording under women’s skirts is facing new charges after Suwanee police say they caught him doing it to three more women at a Walmart.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported on the suspect being accused of the same thing last year at a Target.

Police caught him last week in a parking lot when staff told them they saw him do it to even more women.

Body camera video shows the moment officers cornered 24-year-old Jae Ross after they say he put his phone under the skirts of three women.

“Stop. You’re going to get tased. Stop. Hands behind your back,” the officer says in the video.

