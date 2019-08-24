BOLO: Police searching for man they say attacked MARTA rider on train

ATLANTA - A video posted on Instagram shows a man repeatedly punching another man riding on a MARTA train.
The assault happened last Saturday on the eastbound train as it headed into the Georgia State station, police said. Police are now searching for the attacker and are asking for the public's help to identify him.
MARTA Police now have a BOLO out for the attacker. He's been spotted at the Georgia State, Ashby, and Oakland CIty stations. pic.twitter.com/oAB8v2DprK— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) August 24, 2019
Channel 2's Matt Johnson talked to a woman who knows the victim and said he's never been aggressive.
