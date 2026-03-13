Man arrested during hours-long standoff after woman injured with knife

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man after an hours-long standoff in a downtown apartment complex.

Police responded to the apartment complex on Pine Street NW near Georgia Tech.

The man has been identified as William Davis, 33. They found him in an adjacent apartment.

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Investigators said that they were called out just after 2:15 p.m. for a domestic violence situation.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been injured, most likely with a knife wound, they said. She is expected to be OK.

Police say Davis has an arrest warrant for another domestic violence situation.

It’s unclear what charges he will face.

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