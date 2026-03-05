Police release surveillance video of Atlanta shootout days after Christmas

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for help identifying the people who opened fire in an Atlanta apartment complex in December.

Investigators say an early morning confrontation just two days after Christmas ended with a 36-year-old man being shot in the arm.

Police are releasing surveillance video that shows the moments a group opened fire and the victim ran across the parking lot.

Investigators say the man was sitting on the steps when he was approached by two men and got into an argument.

Anyone who knows the suspects or has information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

