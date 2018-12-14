Police release sketch of man wanted in string of robberies

ATLANTA - Police are on the hunt for a man they’re calling a serial robber. They say he is responsible for at least eight crimes across Atlanta.
Investigators released a sketch of the man, who they said threatens all of his victims with a gun.
“The suspect is approaching the victims, producing a handgun and demanding their valuables,” Sgt. John Chafee, with the Atlanta Police Department, said.
Police told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that the man is finding his victims around apartment complexes in Atlanta’s midtown and Buckhead neighborhoods.
He’s described as being 6 feet tall with a slim build and is in his late 20s or early 30s.
“Fortunately, it has not escalated to the point where someone has been shot, but certainly this is something that is very concerning to us. So, we’re hopeful that someone may see this sketch, recognize this person and help us get them off the street,” Chafee said.
Police said the robber is getting away with cellphones and purses and, in at least one of the cases, turned violent.
“It was a female victim and he struck her in the head with the butt of a handgun before he fled,” Chafee told Wilfon.
Police said the woman suffered only minor injuries.
Several other victims told police the robber pointed a gun directly at their faces.
Anyone with information about who the robber may be, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
