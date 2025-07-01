Police officer who shot, killed unarmed Black man under investigation after Atlanta bar fight

ATLANTA — The Atlanta police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man back in 2020 is under investigation again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This time, Ofc. Garrett Rolfe is on paid leave after police say he was involved in a bar fight.

His attorney said Officer Rolfe was the victim.

Several witnesses say he threw the first four punches and should have gone to jail Sunday morning.

Those witnesses were afraid to go on camera, especially after they said they watched Rolfe attack a bar worker, and when police arrived, they arrested the worker who goes by the name Ray. His real name is Raphael Penrice.

“He’s such a nice guy – he’s always made everyone feel very safe and I think its absolutely heinous that after several eyewitnesses told the arresting officers that it was in fact the off duty police officer who threw the first punch, yet he was still the one taken to jail,” said a witness who spoke to Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes on the phone.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News this all started when Rolfe’s friend accused a bartender of overcharging for drinks at Bar 10 in midtown Atlanta.

They started arguing, and the bar worker escorted the officer and his friend outside. Multiple witnesses said the officer attacked Penrice.

The bar owners said they’re determined to get their employee out of jail and clear his name.

“This man was just doing his job. He watches the door and makes everyone feel safe, and I just can’t believe this has unfolded the way it has – and it’s scary – that law enforcement can do this,” said a witness.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In 2022, Rolfe and Ofc. Devin Brosnan was exonerated and charges were dropped in the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Brooks was killed during a confrontation outside an Atlanta Wendy’s on June 12, 2020.

Rolfe and Brosnan shot him to death after police say Brooks pointed a Taser at Rolfe’s head.

©2025 Cox Media Group