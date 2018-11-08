ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at Harlem Nights Ultra Lounge.
According to police, a teen was shot in the 100 block of Courtland Street early Thursday morning.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[Download the WSB-TV News App for breaking news alerts straight to your phone]
TRENDING STORIES:
Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned three people are on the run.
Atlanta police tell me they're investigating a shooting in downtown Atlanta. Investigators say 1 woman got shot and 3 people are on the run.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 8, 2018
I'm gathering more details NOW.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/r5DCSzImvC
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}