Police investigating possible shooting at home on Foundry Street in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department are out in force on Foundry Street in northwest Atlanta, investigating a possible shooting.
The details from the scene are not yet clear and it is unknown what the circumstances are.
A police service call log said a shooting occurred at an address on that street, but it has not yet been confirmed.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer is at the scene now, where multiple officers are on site and crime scene tape is visible in the street and near one of the homes.
Channel 2 Action News is working to bring you the latest details on this developing story.
