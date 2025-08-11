Atlanta

Police investigating possible shooting at home on Foundry Street in northwest Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Crime scene tape up at home on Foundry Street in Atlanta
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department are out in force on Foundry Street in northwest Atlanta, investigating a possible shooting.

The details from the scene are not yet clear and it is unknown what the circumstances are.

A police service call log said a shooting occurred at an address on that street, but it has not yet been confirmed.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is at the scene now, where multiple officers are on site and crime scene tape is visible in the street and near one of the homes.

Channel 2 Action News is working to bring you the latest details on this developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read