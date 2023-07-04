Police investigating deadly shooting at Southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting.

On Tuesday, July 4, officers responded to Grove Adams Park Apartments at 1991 Delowe Drive SW at about 3 p.m. and found a male victim.

The man, 24, died from what police said appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have not yet released a motive or description of the suspect(s) in the shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigation Unit is conducting its investigation.

“It seems like there was an escalating dispute at the outside of the apartment complex in the parking lot area,” Germain Dearlove ,Homicide Commander for Atlanta Police said. “This does not appear to be a random incident. It seems to be targeted, between the victim and suspects.”

Police said the victim was a resident of the apartment complex.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Deputies and Georgia State Patrol investigating car crash in Newton County

©2022 Cox Media Group