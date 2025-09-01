Police investigating overnight shooting at southeast Atlanta home, teenager shot and killed

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are working to find a man who shot and killed a teenager in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood early on Monday morning.

Officers told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that the incident happened at a home on Mulberry Row, near Browns Mill Road.

Atlanta Police Lt. Andrew Smith, from the homicide unit, told Rogers that the victim was a 16-year-old boy who was coming home late.

The teen’s mother’s significant other thought the teen was an intruder and shot and killed him, according to Smith.

The man is now on the run and police are looking for him to continue their investigation.

Neither the victim or suspect has been identified.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this developing story

