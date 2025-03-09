Police identify man arrested after his mom, her boyfriend’s bodies found after SWAT standoff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man after his mother and her boyfriend’s bodies were found inside an apartment after a SWAT standoff.

Neil Russell, 44, is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Officers say Neil Russell barricaded himself inside an apartment on Oglethorpe Ave. for several hours on Friday. Once he surrendered to police, officers found the bodies of Marvin Spencer and Henretta Russell.

A woman who identified herself as Spencer’s daughter told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she had been unable to get in touch with her father or his girlfriend whom he lived with, so she went to the apartment complex and called police for a welfare check.

That’s when police say Neil Russell barricaded himself inside.

Police say the homicide investigation is still ongoing.

