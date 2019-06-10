0 Police pursuit ends with one man dead, driver still on run

ATLANTA - A chaotic scene followed a deadly police pursuit in Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News has learned it happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Hamilton Homes and MLK Drive.

Atlanta police say they first noticed a bogus license plate on a Dodge Charger and tried to pull it over. But then, according to investigators the driver hit the accelerator.

Officers said they finally caught up with the Charger at the intersection. They said the driver hit two other cars before finally stopping.

“Very reckless. You have to think about pedestrians, people with their kids, elderly people," said resident Michael McGhee.

TRENDING STORIES

The rush to save the man in the back of this crushed Dodge Charger was immediate.

Video a witness shared with Channel 2 shows the moments strangers struggled to pull the man from the car.

“It was actually terrible," McGhee said.

The driver ran away, but his passenger remained trapped in the backseat.

Police eventually pulled the man from the car. He wasn’t breathing, so emergency medical services started CPR right there in front of the crowd.

The man later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

As for the accident investigation, that’s now in the hands of the Georgia State Patrol.

“All this has to stop. There’s been a lot of stuff going on around here," said Patricia Coggins, who lives nearby.

Police said no one else was hurt in the crash.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.