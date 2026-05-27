Police asking for help locating deadly shooting suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person they say shot and killed a man last week.

Officers were called to Connell Avenue where they found a 62-year-old man dead on the sidewalk. His name has not been released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police are now releasing video of a shirtless man walking down the street. They say he is the person believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect and victim got into an argument that turned physical and the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Anyone who recognizes him should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group