Planned Parenthood fundraiser brings in $170K+ at Buckhead gala

ATLANTA, Ga. — Planned Parenthood Southeast held a fundraiser on Saturday in Buckhead.
The group hosted its “A Night for our Rights” gala at the Buckhead Intercontinental Hotel.
They’ve raised more than $170,000 so far.
Channel 2’s Karyn Greer served as emcee for the event.
