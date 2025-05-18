Planned Parenthood fundraiser brings in $170K+ at Buckhead gala

ATLANTA, Ga. — Planned Parenthood Southeast held a fundraiser on Saturday in Buckhead.

The group hosted its “A Night for our Rights” gala at the Buckhead Intercontinental Hotel.

They’ve raised more than $170,000 so far.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer served as emcee for the event.

