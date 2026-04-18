Piedmont Park Conservancy hosting annual Landmark Luncheon

ATLANTA — The Piedmont Park Conservancy announced that it will host its annual Landmark Luncheon on April 23 at The Promenade in the park.

Now in its 29th year, the annual event will bring together community leaders, supporters and park advocates — along with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who is set to be a guest speaker — to highlight the impact of the city’s most visited green space.

Utilizing the theme “Putting the Plan in Motion: Progress, Impact and What Comes Next,” the Piedmont Park Conservancy says that the upcoming luncheon will take a look at several enhancements that were made to the green space as part of park’s first Comprehensive Plan in 25 years.

Among the improvements that were made in the past year include the renovation of the pool and Aquatic Center, resurfacing of the Active Oval, restoration of Legacy Fountain, installation of a new garden at the 10th Street entrance and the unveiling of “Myriad,” a new public art installation.

Read more on RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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