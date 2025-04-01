Piedmont Atlanta Hospital certified as Level IV maternal care facility

ATLANTA — Piedmont Atlanta Hospital announced Monday that it had received verification as a level IV maternal care facility.

The verification comes from The Joint Commission, a medical nonprofit organization that accredits healthcare organizations and programs for safety and quality.

Piedmont Atlanta’s new verification level as a level IV maternal care facility was made in collaboration between The Joint Commission and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The hospital system said it is the highest level of care in the Maternal Levels of Care (MLC) Verification program.

“The Joint Commission commends Piedmont Atlanta for being named a level IV maternal care verified facility and for its efforts to standardize maternal care and reduce maternal morbidity and mortality,” Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission, said in a statement. “The Maternal Levels of Care Verification program will help Piedmont Atlanta strengthen regionalized care for mothers and babies in its community.”

According to Piedmont, the Atlanta hospital had a comprehensive review performed on-site in early December, where it demonstrated its ability to provide on-site medical and surgical care for the most complex maternal conditions in critically ill pregnant woman and fetuses.

Its ability to demonstrate these services helped it earn the level IV status from the MLC Verification program.

“For a century, our Women’s Services staff at Piedmont Atlanta has provided high-quality, personalized care to women and their babies,” Piedmont Atlanta Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Frilot said. “We hope this designation adds to patients’ confidence in the Grass Family Women’s Center to meet their unique needs.”

