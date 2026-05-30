Person found shot in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say officers are investigating a person shot in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to the shooting at 507 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW, the site of a gas station, at around 10 p.m. Friday. T

The wounded person is alert, conscious and breathing, police said.

Police haven’t shared the circumstances behind the shooting or the identity of the persons involved.

This is a developing story.

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