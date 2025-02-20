Parts of North Georgia could feel like 2 degrees tonight as a Cold Weather Advisory is issued

ATLANTA — It’s going to be a bitterly cold night ahead and will last into Friday morning.
A cold weather advisory has been issued for all of North Georgia beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Wind chills will feel like 2 degrees in the mountain counties and around 15 degrees in the south metro.
Wind gusts are expected to be around 20 mph until early Friday morning.
“Morning lows are going to drop down into the mid-and-upper teens over West Georgia, near 20 degrees in Atlanta, in the suburbs, in the teens in many spots,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
The temperatures are going to moderate in the days ahead rising into the 50s by the weekend.
When we could see 70s again, on Channel 2 Action News throughout the night.
