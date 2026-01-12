Part of major Atlanta road to shut down for sewer project

Beginning today, parts of 10th Street NE between Piedmont Avenue NE and Juniper Street NE will be shut down.

The City of Atlanta says this is due to sewer mainline maintenance.

The work is expected to last approximately four weeks, weather permitting. It will occur Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers can expect to see signage for detours in the area.

If you are traveling eastbound on 10th Street NE turn right on Juniper Street NE., left on 8th Street NE., left on Piedmont Avenue NE., and right on 10th Street NE.

Drivers traveling South on Juniper Street NE turn left on 8th Street NE., left on Piedmont Ave NE., and right on 10th Street NE.

