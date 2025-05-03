Palmetto residents concerned over data center construction in neighboring Coweta County

PALMETTO, Ga. — Residents of Palmetto, a small town at the southern tip of Fulton County, are voicing strong opposition to a proposed data center set to be built on their city border with Coweta County.

The project, which was approved by Coweta County commissioners last month, has sparked concerns about its potential impact on the community’s growth and historic preservation efforts.

The data center, which will span 2.1 million square feet over eight buildings and is slated for construction over the next decade, will be located less than a mile from Palmetto’s city limits.

Local officials and residents fear the development will negatively affect the downtown area, potentially hurting property values and stalling revitalization efforts.

Mayor Teresa Thomas-Smith of Palmetto emphasized that the data center could also encroach on a historically significant graveyard of Palmettoans dating back to at least the 1800s, further complicating the town’s efforts to preserve its heritage.

“I don’t want to bring Atlanta to Palmetto,” Mayor Thomas-Smith said. “I want Palmetto to stay sweet and just this beautiful, kind little city where everybody knows everybody.”

One of the main points of contention is the impact of the project on the local environment. Residents have raised concerns about increased noise, traffic, and light pollution, which could disrupt the town’s serene atmosphere.

“The sound will be noticeable, the traffic will be noticeable, the lights will be noticeable,” resident Jennifer Taylor said. “It’s an assault on our peace, and our health, and our wellbeing. Nobody moves anywhere to feel like they moved into an industrial park.”

Local business owners and residents are also worried that the data center will harm their efforts to revitalize the downtown area, which is seeking historic designation.

Many of the buildings have been standing for over a century, and the town is working to attract new businesses while preserving its historical charm.

Despite these concerns, Coweta County commissioners approved the project by a narrow 3-2 vote after developers argued that the data center would fit the aesthetic of the area.

However, Palmetto residents disagree, citing the disparity between the two communities and their different visions for development.

“We feel like this is Coweta County making decisions for Palmetto and Fulton County,” Taylor said. “Because it’s not in city limits, Palmetto really doesn’t have any say in what they can do with that land at all. It sits up against Palmetto city limits, and the Coweta commissioners can make the decision to do anything they want.”

Concerns about the aging infrastructure in Palmetto also persist, with residents worried that the city’s infrastructure will not be able to handle the potential consequences of construction, such as blasting. Many fear that Palmetto will be left to shoulder the financial burden of any issues that arise due to the neighboring development.

“The last five letters of community are unity, so we’re about the unity of Palmetto and what it looks like for us to come together for this David to fight that Goliath,” Thomas-Smith said.

In an effort to halt the project, Palmetto residents are organizing to persuade a commissioner to change his vote.

They have about a week left in the 30-day period during which a commissioner can appeal to change his vote.

Additionally, a meeting is scheduled for Monday to discuss their strategies for the ongoing fight against the data center.

