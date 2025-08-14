Overturned truck goes up in flames, knocks out power for hundreds

ATLANTA — Power is being restored for hundreds of people in Atlanta after a crash and car fire knocked it out.
Atlanta police say they are investigating a crash on Northside Drive near 17th Street that happened at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a box truck overturned on its side with large flames and a big plume of smoke coming from the cab.
Other photos show a power pole broken in half and fallen onto a red SUV.
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Georgia Power reported that nearly 1,000 customers were without power. As of 4:15 p.m., that number was under 150.
Police say no critical injuries are being reported.
