Operations resume after suspicious package cleared at Georgia World Congress Center

ATLANTA — Regular operations resumed at the Georgia World Congress Center after a suspicious package prompted an early morning evacuation during the DreamHack Atlanta 2025 gaming festival.

According to GWCC officials, the owner of the package has since been identified, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it did not pose a threat.

Bomb Squad technicians inspected and cleared the item following a K-9 alert around 7 a.m. Sunday, during a routine security sweep.

DreamHack organizers said doors reopened at 10:30 a.m. after a brief delay to allow authorities to complete their investigation. Sunday marked the third and final day of the three-day gaming festival.

No injuries were reported.

