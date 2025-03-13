Officials, mayor announce new section of Atlanta Beltline open to public

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is more connected today than before thanks to a new section of the Atlanta Beltline opening in the city’s upper westside.

Officials told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen Thursday how the nearly $3 million walkway came together through a public-private partnership.

The Westside Beltline Connector officially connects to West Marietta Street, now that the 0.7 mile section of trail Spur Trail is open.

Atlanta resident Cole Patton told Channel 2 Action News that Thursday was a beautiful day for a walk, especially on a beautiful brand new sidewalk.

“Great way to enjoy the city and get outside and fresh air,” Patton said.

Atlanta City Councilmember Byron Amos said the Spur is “a span that connects our past, present and future in a way that has never been done before.”

The trail was first proposed four years ago, and organizers say that with it complete, it’s “saying something.”

Elizabeth Hollister of the Upper Westside Community Improvement District said it was built fast, too.

“For a transportation project, this one went at lightning speed,” Hollister said.

The path runs through the Historic English Avenue and Howell Station neighborhoods and is expected to make it easier for Atlantans to get to work, go shopping and enjoy the city’s greenspace

Mayor Andre Dickens said it was sure to impress visitors from all over the globe.

“With FIFA 2026 and Super Bowl 2028, this is exactly the project that shows the world how we are creating a city built for the future,” Dickens said at the ribbon cutting for the trail.

Patton said he was pleased with the new trail and looking forward to additional parts opening.

“Sometimes it’s crowded, sometimes it’s not. I’m looking forward to seeing all that it connects when it’s finally done,” Patton said.

