Officials investigating possible scabies outbreak at metro primary school

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a representative with the Georgia Department of Public Health will be on hand to answer questions and inform parents about a possible outbreak of scabies at a metro school.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington has confirmed that there is at least one case of scabies at the Kipp Strive Primary School and officials say four other families are now reporting suspected cases.
Symptoms from the microscopic mite include a red rash and itching.
TONIGHT AT 11: what the school is doing to stop it from spreading, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
