Person shot during robbery in Buckhead, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers said a person was shot durong a robbery Saturday afternoon in Buckhead.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned the shooting happened at 2990 Grandview Avenue Northeast. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes arrived at the scene where police have blocked off a parking lot as officers investigated the scene.

    Fernandes learned a woman told police she accidentally ran over the suspect right after the shooting. She told police he got stuck under the woman's car while trying to get away.

