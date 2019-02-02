Person shot during robbery in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers said a person was shot durong a robbery Saturday afternoon in Buckhead.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the shooting happened at 2990 Grandview Avenue Northeast.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes arrived at the scene where police have blocked off a parking lot as officers investigated the scene.
Fernandes learned a woman told police she accidentally ran over the suspect right after the shooting. She told police he got stuck under the woman's car while trying to get away.
Woman told police she ran over someone with her car, in a Buckhead parking lot, not knowing he’s a shooting suspect. Police say the suspect had just robbed & shot a man while trying to rob him. He got stuck under the woman’s car while trying to get away pic.twitter.com/oPnRQakfFL— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 2, 2019
APD investigating a robbery/shooting in Buckhead. I just spoke to the victim’s fiancé. Live report at 6 pic.twitter.com/ccg5brUZET— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 2, 2019
