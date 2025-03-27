Officer-involved shooting in Atlanta under investigation by GBI

ATLANTA — The GBI says it is now investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night in Atlanta.

Officials have identified the suspect, 42-year-old Travis Walker was injured during the incident.

Atlanta Police say they received a 911 call from an individual located in the 2000 block of Lakewood Drive SW in Atlanta.

The caller said there was a man, now identified as Walker at the Nationwide Discount Auto Shop threatening people at the location.

When APD arrived on scene, Walker was seen standing over an individual working on a vehicle.

Officers repeatedly gave Walker commands to remove his hand from his gun, he refused, and the officer fired shots at Walker, striking him.

Walker eventually followed commands and laid on the ground and a handgun was found near him.

Walker was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

No officers were injured in this incident, officials say.

GBI says they are conducting an individual investigation and will pass it along to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

