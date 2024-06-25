Now is the time to adopt or foster a dog in Fulton County

ATLANTA — If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog, now is the perfect time.
Fulton County Animal Services (FCAS) says they urgently need to find homes for 34 dogs by Tuesday at 7 p.m.
You can either adopt or foster a dog.
FCAS says they don’t have the space to keep housing them.
Stop by 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd. in Atlanta to meet your new pet.
