North Georgia man tried drowning K-9 in attempt to escape deputies, sheriff’s office says

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — A North Georgia man has been arrested in Indiana after deputies said he ran from them and tried downing a K-9 in a creek.

Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana said they were called out to a property in Scott Township on Monday around 3:30 p.m. for a couple trespassing on the property.

When deputies got to the scene, they confronted the man and woman, who were identified as Hollie Richter and Skyler Robertson, and the couple ran into the woods.

The property hopped on their side-by-side and helped police chase down the couple in the woods. They found them and told them to stop, or they would unleash the K-9 on them. The couple then ran again, so the deputies let the dog go after them.

Deputies said Richter stopped and surrendered, but Robertson kept going. The K-9 named Klara caught up to Robertson as he was running down to a large creek in the area.

“The suspect then allegedly grabbed the Sheriff’s K-9′s collar and forced her head under the water in what appeared to be an attempt to drown the dog,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Robertson tried running again, but Klara then bit him. Klara was called over by her handler “due to possible exhaustion and injury from struggling to breathe under the water.”

Robertson continued to run but was caught a short time later by the Indiana State Police.

Robertson, who is from Lookout Mountain, Georgia, is being charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, and one count of interfering or striking a law enforcement animal. Robertson also had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear on resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Richter was charged with resisting law enforcement. She also had active arrest warrants for failure to return to lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine, and escape from community corrections.

The couple are being held without bond.

K-9 Klara was taken to a nearby vet and was treated for water in her lungs. She is expected to make a full recovery.

