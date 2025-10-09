Norfolk Southern $500K contribution unites railroad history collections

ATLANTA — Norfolk Southern has facilitated a significant archival exchange between the Atlanta History Center and the Georgia Historical Society, thanks to a $500,000 contribution.

The railroad company said this collaboration reunites long-separated collections, making Georgia’s railroad history more accessible to researchers, students and the public.

The Atlanta History Center acquired the Central of Georgia Railway Collection from the Georgia Historical Society, which consists of nearly 1,000 linear feet of records.

These records will be housed alongside the Southern Railway archives, creating one of the most comprehensive railroad history collections in the United States. Both railroads are predecessors of Norfolk Southern.

In exchange, the Georgia Historical Society received several major manuscript and photographic collections from the Atlanta History Center, including parts of the Atlanta Olympic Games photo archive.

This collaboration resolves long-standing challenges for researchers who previously had to travel between Atlanta and Savannah to access related materials.

“This is more than just an exchange of archives. It’s about making Georgia’s history easier for people to discover,” said Sheffield Hale, president and CEO of Atlanta History Center.

“This is a historic agreement,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society.

Norfolk Southern’s support continues its longstanding partnership with the Atlanta History Center, having donated in 2021 the complete collection of Southern Railway archives dating back to 1828.

