Nonprofit’s housing-first strategy helps tackle Atlanta’s homelessness

ATLANTA — Homelessness in Atlanta has increased by only 1%, according to local nonprofit organizations, as efforts to support the unhoused continue with the $212 million Atlanta Rising initiative.

This initiative aims to reduce the number of unhoused individuals in the city, which currently stands at more than 2,800 people.

Nonprofit Partners for Home has been pivotal in these efforts, having housed more than 300 individuals in recent times.

The Atlanta Rising initiative allocates $212 million toward comprehensive solutions for homelessness. Among these solutions, $7 million will specifically fund the rapid housing of 400 individuals in downtown Atlanta before the World Cup. This is part of a larger strategy to address the rising issue of homelessness in the area.

Rodney Robinson, a recipient of assistance from the Partners for Home program, told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers how the housing support changed his life.

“It’s everything. I got the employment. I got somewhere to lay. I got a closet. I got a door to lock,”

Robinson experienced homelessness after moving to Atlanta two years ago due to a series of unfortunate events, including a car accident.

“Two days in, somebody T-boned my car. My car wasn’t working. I spent my money on motels, and then I ended up homeless after the car stopped working,” he said.

Chief Annie Hyrila Program Officer at Partners for Home, explained the organization’s housing-first approach, saying, “We are a housing first community, so there are no pre-conditions. There are no rules you have to follow to get into housing. You move into housing as you are.”

Partners for Home has maintained a remarkable retention rate of 96% for individuals housed through their programs. Hyrila noted the benefit of having dedicated outreach case managers and housing managers who focus on tailored support for each individual’s needs, remarking, “We have outreach case managers, housing managers, property managers to really look at what an individualized approach needs to be.”

A point-in-time count to assess the current number of unhoused people in Atlanta will take place on Jan. 26. This count will provide updated data on the impact of the Atlanta Rising initiative and other local efforts to combat homelessness.

The Partners for Home initiative will continue its work beyond the World Cup, aiming to improve the lives of more individuals experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.

