Nonprofit restaurant in downtown Atlanta helps employees deal with trauma

ATLANTA — The operators of downtown Atlanta’s newest restaurant say the goal is to serve their customers, but also to help the young people who work in the place.

Most of them have been through the wringer.

“Coming in the door, deer in headlights. No idea what to expect. Nervous. But you’ll see it shed away a month in,” Quintin Heard said.

Heard is the Program Manager at Café Momentum, a nonprofit restaurant that employs local teens who have been through the juvenile justice system.

Channel 2's Berndt Petersen was at the grand opening in March.

Besides providing jobs, the café offers a variety of services to help the teens get a fresh start, including classes to complete high school, clothing, and mental health counseling.

“We’ve all had things that have gone on in our lives that impact us, and how we deal with other individuals as well,” Crystal Watson said.

Watson is with the longtime Atlanta behavioral health nonprofit CHRIS 180.

They are working with Café Momentum’s new employees to help them deal with the trauma that has been a big part of their lives.

The restaurant’s managers say after just a few sessions, they’ve noticed a huge difference in the staff.

Better job performance, better attitudes, and changed lives.

“Every week we’re telling them thank you for coming in. You don’t have to be here, but you made the choice to come in. Every single day,” Heard said.

