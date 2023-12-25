No ‘Peach Drop’ this New Year’s Eve in Underground Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s version of the New York City Ball Drop has been an annual tradition for more than 30 years.

The iconic Peach Drop event was always free to the public and put on by the city, but now the city is no longer hosting it and the party happening in its place isn’t free to attend.

On average, the Peach Drop attracted nearly 60,000 people to downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Eve, which is equivalent to the number of runners who participate in the July 4th Peachtree Road Race.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Local businesses near Underground Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News that the change of events is guaranteed to impact attendance and business.

According to Underground Atlanta’s event page, there will be a New Year’s celebration called “Peach Fest.”

The event is being organized by an entertainment group with tickets costing anywhere from $20 to $1,200.

The event flyer promotes fireworks, live DJs, photo booths, a countdown to the New Year, and even a red carpet.

But local vendors told Channel 2 Action News, the number of tickets sold is only a fraction of the usual turnout for the Peach Drop.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Crews work to repair water main breaks in Buckhead

©2023 Cox Media Group