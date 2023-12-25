DeKalb County man suspected of murdering man at Lithonia gas station arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man suspected of killing another man earlier this month was arrested this week.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit with assistance from Georgia State Patrol SWAT and the United States Secret Service, arrested Prince Jordan, Jr., 26, on Friday at an apartment complex off Evans Mill Road.

Jordan is charged with the Dec. 3 shooting that killed Desmond Barcolleh, 36, at a gas station on Browns Mill Road in Lithonia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jordan was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where is he held without bond on a felony charge of malice murder.

Deputies have not released a possible motive for the murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No Peach Drop this New Year's Eve in downtown Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group