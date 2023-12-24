Georgia woman planned to take 2 children to New York to let man assault them, investigators say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

On Dec. 15, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operation Unit began their investigation and discovered that a woman named Chanda Smith of Columbus, Ga. was asking for money from a man, later identified as Craig Livingston of Cortland, N.Y., for pictures of underage children.

The sheriff’s office says Smith and Livingston were negotiating about her bringing the children to New York on New Year’s Day.

According to their investigation, the trip would have been so Livingston could sexually assault the children.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for both Smith and Livingston.

On Dec. 21, Cortland Police Department arrested Livingston and on Dec. 22, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smith.

Both Smith and Livingston are charged with two counts of felony human trafficking for sexual servitude, two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child, and two counts of felony use of a communication facility to commit a felony.

