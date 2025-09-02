No evidence metro Atlanta preschool teacher got physical with children, DFCS says

DECATUR, Ga. — A second state investigation into a metro Atlanta preschool teacher has determined there is not enough evidence to support claims she got physical with her students.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden has been following the investigation since parents claimed the teacher pinched their children and locked them in bathrooms in February.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The allegations came from parents with children at East Lake Early Learning Academy, which has a partnership with the YMCA and serves as a feeder school to Drew Charter School.

In May, the Department of Early Care and Learning released a four-page letter where they determined a “serious rule violation” had taken place when a 3-year-old got a scratch and two red marks on their arm when the teacher grabbed the child.

TRENDING STORIES:

DECAL, which investigates inappropriate discipline allegations, ordered the school to pay a $499 fine, which was paid earlier this summer.

The Department of Family and Children Services, which investigates allegations of abuse, have now released the results of its investigation.

A spokesperson for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, which is partnered with the school, released a statement to Seiden.

“Following the Bright from the Start/DECAL report on May 28, 2025, DFCS conducted a thorough review of its investigation and found no evidence to support the allegations and determined the allegations to be unsubstantiated. Having been unsubstantiated by DFCS, the case was overturned and has been closed.” — YMCA of Metro Atlanta spokesperson

Seiden asked the spokesperson if the teacher is still employed, but they declined to comment, citing privacy concerns.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group