NO EMERGENCY: Atlanta police doing ‘scenario-based training’ at Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA — If you see a massive fire and police presence around the Georgia Aquarium, it’s not because of any emergency, it’s because of “scenario-based training” by Atlanta police.
Currently, Baker Street NW is closed down in both directions around the aquarium. The training goes until 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the aquarium, where we could see a host of Atlanta fire trucks on police cars.
But again, there is no emergency situation going on.
Atlanta police held a news conference starting at 4 p.m., and we have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer there.
