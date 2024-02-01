Newly renovated business center at Atlanta Tech will continue to honor Hank Aaron

ATLANTA — A local college is honoring the life and legacy of Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron.

Atlanta Technical College has named its newly renovated Small Business Development Center after Aaron.

The building was initially named after Aaron in 2020, the year before he died.

The college said the center “aims to provide budding entrepreneurs with the resources and tools needed to start and grow successful businesses in the Atlanta community.”

The center will offer everything from business plan development, marketing strategies, financial guidance, networking opportunities and more.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the ribbon-cutting for the brand-new center on Thursday where officials spoke about the importance of this new center.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our Small Business Development Center and provide our students and alumni with the tools and support they need to turn their dreams into reality,” Atlanta Technical President Dr. Victoria Seals said. “By fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, we aim to create a vibrant small business scene that will not only benefit our students but also contribute to the overall economic growth of our city.”

It’s been a little more than three years since Hank Aaron passed away at age 86.

