Newer generation of advocates talk about King’s legacy, current issues

ATLANTA — Many Georgians honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., his life and his legacy, but others are using the holiday to promote things that some advocates said don’t honor his name or what he represents.

The newer generation of advocates said there’s still more work to be done.

“Just furthering Human Rights in our community and doing everything we can to push the city of Atlanta forward,” human rights advocate Taos Wynn said.

It’s a role Wynn told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill he doesn’t take lightly.

He’s the CEO for the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Foundation and also a human rights advocate.

“Voting rights are imperative. The fundamental block of our democracy is the ability to vote. So the mere fact that we’re not only facing issues that Dr. King and them were facing back then. It’s twofold now, we’re still fighting for a lot of the same victories legislatively,” Wynn said.

In addition to voting rights, Wynn said they’re also focusing on restoring abortion rights, criminal justice reform and education.

“I think it’s more of a charge. I think right now, we’re faced with the opportunity to step up and rise to the occasion,” Wynn told Channel 2 Action News.

Many people use Dr. King’s birthday to reflect on his legacy.

Recently, fliers with King’s name and image are being used to promote parties.

One flier shows Dr. King wearing silver chains around his neck. Another one advertises an MLK Celebration.

“I would be cautious of using Dr. King’s likeness, his words or otherwise without making a cautious and deliberate effort to live the word and message that Dr. King carried,” Wynn said.

Spruill asked Wynn, if Dr. King was alive today, would he be pleased with the progress or would he be concerned?

“I think Dr. King, in this hour, would be gravely concerned but he would also be intimately involved still to this day,” said Wynn.

