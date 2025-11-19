New walking path brings Silver Comet Trail to downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A new walking path segment along MacArthur Boulevard in northwest Atlanta has officially opened, marking a significant step toward connecting the Silver Comet Trail to downtown Atlanta.

The Silver Comet Trail currently spans 61 miles from Smyrna in Cobb County to the Georgia-Alabama state line. The newly opened segment is part of the ATL Trails Master Plan, which aims to link Atlanta’s Beltline with the Silver Comet Trail.

“We’re opening today a new connection of the Silver Comet Connector,” said Dustin Hillis, Atlanta City Council member.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured several pairs of large scissors shearing the ribbon, marking the official opening of the Silver Comet Connector from the Chattahoochee to the Whetstone Trail.

The ATL Trails Master Plan, initiated by Atlanta City Council members Matt Westmoreland and Hillis, envisions a network of trails around the city to promote connectivity and healthier lifestyles through walking, biking, and other outdoor activities.

The project is supported by the PATH Foundation, UWCID, ATL DOT, and Atlanta Parks and Recreation.

The goal is to complete the trail loop by 2030, providing residents with access to various parts of the city via bike paths.

“It’s great... I’m a cyclist and so I love the paths and being able to get to different parts of the city,” said JP Matzigkeit of Maven Baseball.

