New US Attorney for Northern District of GA appointed, USDOJ says

ATLANTA — The U.S. Northern District of Georgia has a new U.S. Attorney, according to the Justice Department.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi made the announcement Wednesday, saying Theodore S. Hertzberg will serve as the interim U.S. Attorney for the district.

He was appointed to the role on Tuesday and took his oath of office Wednesday.

Officials said Hertzberg has worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for almost a decade, starting in Savannah at the USAO for the Southern District of Georgia. In 2018, Hertzberg transferred to the Northern District, “where he prosecuted gang leaders, child sex predators, gun traffickers, armed felons and other dangerous offenders.”

Before working for the U.S. Department of Justice, Hertzberg was an attorney in New York at law firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP. He also clerked for Judge Kristi K. Dubose at the U.S. District Court for the Sothern District of Alabama.

