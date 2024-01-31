New state-of-the-art NICU opens at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

ATLANTA — A new state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit has opened at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

The hospital announced Tuesday that the new NICU is triple its former size. This is part of a larger renovation of the women’s center at the hospital located on Peachtree Road.

The added space will add more private rooms, breast milk storage, laundry and places for on-call physicians to sleep, according to a release from the hospital.

“We are so glad to be able to give parents facing the difficult situation of a NICU stay the secluded, comfortable space they deserve to bond with the newest member of their family,” said Patrick M. Battey, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta. “Their surroundings now befit the exceptional medical care they are receiving.”

The new NICU has 23 rooms that can accommodate one baby and two rooms that can accommodate multiple babies.

The Grass Family Women’s Center will occupy its own floor of the hospital once it is finished.

