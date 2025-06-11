New real estate report shows how many homes in Atlanta area are owned by investors, not residents

ATLANTA — Georgia was among the top three states for how many houses investors are trying to sell.

While the state’s portion of investors selling homes is 15.9%, the same report said the statewide share of investors buying in the state is 17.3%.

But in the metro Atlanta area, the portion is even higher.

A new report on investor home purchasing and selling activity by Realtor.com showed that in the metro area, as of June, almost one of every five homes has been bought or is owned by an investor.

Data from their latest report showed that Atlanta investors had 17.7% of the homes in the area, a 1.5% increase.

Realtor.com also said the metros with affordability are seeing stronger investor activity, including in the South.

“Interestingly, though the housing market has softened in much of the South, investors continue to take advantage of relatively ample inventory in the region, taking share from conventional buyers," the company reported.

Realtor.com said Georgia is one of the states where investor activity is heavily concentrated, with Georgia having the third highest concentration of investor sellers in 2024.

Nationally, 13% of homes were bought by an investor in 2024.

Realtor.com said it shows that investor purchases are edging slightly higher but still below the record high.

